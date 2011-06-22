JON STEWART APOLOGIZES TO POLITIFACT: But! FOX News 'A Lying Dynasty'

Jon Stewart, it turns out, is a liar.



Politifact fact-checked his statement that Fox viewers are misinformed and found that he was wrong. On the Daily Show, Stewart explained.

“I was misinformed, which should not be surprising because I watch a lot of Fox News,” he said. “Damnit, I did it again.”

So he admitted his error.

“PolitiFact.com declared my statement false. I defer to their judgment and I apologise for my mistake. To not do so would be irresponsible. If I were continue to make such mistakes and mis-statements, and not correct them, especially if each and every one of those statements happened to go in one very particular direction on the political spectrum, that would undermine the very integrity and credibility that I work so hard to pretend to care about.”

Has Fox News been checked by Politifact? Why yes. A lot.

Fox News said “health care reform is a government takeover of health care.” PolitiFact.com called that the 2010 “Lie of the Year.”

Then Stewart went through another 10 or 15 lies. (“The correction for that was issued when monkeys flew out of Vidal Sassoon’s arse.”) There were so many they filled up the screen and the host had to stop for an energy-boosting snack.

“I’ll tell you what,” he said. “They’ve got a lot of fucking correcting to do.”

Video below.



The Daily Show – Fox News False Statements

