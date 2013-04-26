Jon Stewart Blasts Fox News For 'Jettisoning' The Constitution Over The Boston Bomb Suspects

“Daily Show” host Jon Stewart blasted Fox News Wednesday night, taking issue with the network’s coverage of the Boston bombing suspects and how it affected their interpretations of the Constitution.



Stewart played clips of multiple Fox anchors being upset about suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev being read his Miranda rights, while others said he should be declared an enemy combatant and “intensely interrogated.”

“In the wake of an assault on our freedom and way of life, we have quickly jettisoned the Sixth Amendment — right to a fair and speedy trial — and the Fifth Amendment’s right against self-incrimination,” Stewart said. “What’s next?”

Next was Fox News host Sean Hannity saying he didn’t “believe” waterboarding should be considered torture.

“There goes the Eighth Amendment’s ban on cruel and unusual punishment,” Stewart quipped. Any others?

On “The Five,” the hosts wanted surveillance to be stepped up at mosques, including possible wiretapping.

“Sure, illegal search and seizure? Done!” Stewart said. “The freedom-lovers at Fox are jettisoning amendments like Han Solo dumping cargo to make the jump to light speed.”

But Stewart said it takes a “true patriot” to take on the First Amendment — “The Five” host Bob Beckel, who suggested that the U.S. might have to “cut off Muslim students from coming to the country for some period of time.”

“Since we’re just throwing amendments away willy-nilly, what if we wanted to track the weapons that any of these America haters bought, or do a background check?” Stewart said.

There was a little different take on the Second Amendment.

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.