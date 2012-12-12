Jon Stewart Hammers Fox News Over Its Bob Costas Criticism: 'Shut Up And Shut Up'

On The Daily Show last night, host Jon Stewart addressed the criticism of Bob Costas for a recent monologue urging stricter gun laws.



Stewart targeted his own criticism at — who else? — Fox News, which he pointed out seems to impose an arbitrary ban on talking about guns for a certain amount of time after any shooting.

He slammed Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who, akin to a similarly titled book, had told Costas to “shut up and talk about sports.”

“Right but … why do you get to talk?” Stewart said. “Because I … don’t much care about what you have to say about anything. Yet whenever I turn on my TV you’re there talking about everything.

“That’s the subject of my book: ‘Shut Up And Shut Up.'”

Watch the whole clip here:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

