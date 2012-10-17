Jon Stewart Mocks Fox News' Outrage Over Joe Biden's Debate

Jon Stewart slammed Fox News’ coverage of the vice presidential debate on The Daily Show Monday night, mocking the conservative cable news network over its outraged reaction to Vice President Joe Biden’s debate performance last Thursday night.



“We all remember when the ghost of Barack Obama debated Mitt Romney,” Stewart began, reminding viewers of Chris Matthews’ post-debate meltdown. “Remember? MSNBC readily admitted to the clock cleaning.”

“So the vice presidential debate,” he said. “Fox, your move.”

Mashing together clips of Fox News’ anchors reacting to Biden’s aggressive performance, Stewart summed it up thusly: “Joe Biden was an angry, demented, abusive, drunk, old crazy person…who mopped the floor with our guy.”

