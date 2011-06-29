Forget Herman Cain! Jon Stewart Provides FOX News With A List Of Every Offensive Voice He's Ever Done

Last week Jon Stewart made a joke about GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain‘s (not serious) plan to keep Congressional bills to three pages.



Subsequently, and following his epic interview with Chris Wallace, both Cain and FOX have accused Stewart of picking on Cain because he’s a black conservative. No one has gone so far as to accuse Stewart of racism, but the insinuation is difficult to miss.

Said Stewart: “Fox News is in its closing arguments of who is a bigger arsehole me, or them.”

And if they want voices, gosh darn, they will get voices.

“If my ridicule of silly things using bizarre caricature voices has given Fox what appears to be very strong programming, your cup’s about to runneth over, motherf*ckers.”

Behold: “Jon Stewart F*cks Himself With His Own Mouth.”



The Daily Show – Oh, for Fox Sake – Stewart Eviscerates Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.