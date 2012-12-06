JON STEWART: 'Let's Go Over The Cliff!'

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart took on the “fiscal Cliffpocalypsemageddonacaust” again Tuesday night, panning both sides of the political aisle for stalled negotiations on a deal to avert the so-called “fiscal cliff.”



Stewart went on a humorous riff mocking the “news” that “both sides have put numbers on paper.”

Not surprisingly, Stewart found President Barack Obama’s initial offer to be fairly balanced. The Republican counteroffer, he said, was pretty much what would happen if lawmakers went over the cliff, and he compared it to “Stalin f***ing a bald eagle.”

Stewart didn’t find much hope for a future compromise with the way negotiations are going right now. That led him to his conclusion: “Let’s just go over the … cliff!”

“Let’s just go. Because, you know why? At least for a few seconds, it’ll feel like we’re flying,” he said.

Watch the full clip below:

