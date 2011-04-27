JON STEWART: Congress Giving The Middle Finger To 9/11 First Responders

As the Zadroga bill — the legislation that provides money to help 9/11 first responders pay for their cancer treatments — winds its way through Congress, Representatives continue to add amendments.



The latest one calls for the names of those requesting money to be checked against the terrorist watch list.

Jon Stewart, rightly, is not pleased.

“Hey, great news,” he said on Tuesday night’s Daily Show. “We finally got your check for your cancer treatments. Boom. [Pulls out middle finger]”

“We just have to make sure you’re not a terrorist. Actually, you know who else has to go through that type of check to their money? Nobody.”

As the host noted, you can get money for social security, medicare, and farm subsidies without being checked against the watch list. But these cancer-ridden national heroes? Yeah, they might be terrorists.

You know who else gets cash without having to succumb to a terrorist background check? Bankers. Bad bankers.

“Did you start the financial crisis? Because if you did, here’s your fucking money,” Stewart said.

Video below.

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Friends Without Benefits www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook The Daily Show With Jon Stewart Mon – Thurs 11p / 10c Friends Without Benefits – 9/11 Responders www.thedailyshow.com



Daily Show Full Episodes Political humour & Satire Blog The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.