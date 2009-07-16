Jon Stewart Finally Gets Around To Insulting Cramer Over Dykstra

Jon Stewart got around to covering the spectacular flame out of Lenny Dykstra as a financial guru last night, calling him “a not so literate horse shit chomping man named Nails.”



The clips of Dykstra are very funny, but the bit is just one long set up for Stewart to rip Jim Cramer. Remember when Cramer called Nails one of the great ones? Oof.

