Jon Stewart Falls Asleep Trying To Explain Cap And Trade

Jon Stewart waded into the cap and trade debate last night, spending the 2/3 of his show on the topic. His initial impression? It is boring. His second impression? It is depressing.



He pretends to fall asleep while wading through the specifics, and then shows how bastardized the bill became as it went through the House of Representatives. After that he had the scientific dreamboat, DOE chief, Steven Chu on to talk about the bill and energy policy.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.