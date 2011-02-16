JON STEWART: Winklevoss Twins Secretly Responsible For Freedom In Egypt

So who gets credit for Egypt?



It really depends on what network you watch.

Jon Stewart showed a clip on the Daily Show of Tony Blair being praised on Fox News this week for having discussed freedom in the Middle East back in the early 2000s. Along with George W. Bush, naturally.

Said Stewart:

“Hey! Just so we’re clear, President Bush and Tony Blair didn’t invent ‘freedom’ back in the early 2000s.”

“The Winklevoss Twins did! And then George Bush and Tony Blair stole it from them!”

“Oh Winklevoss Twins, will you ever win?”

Watch the video here, or below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.