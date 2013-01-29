Jon Stewart Bombed A Big Interview On Unmanned Drones

Jon Stewart recently interviewed Missy Cummings about the Lockheed Martin-funded PBS Nova documentary about drones, and he totally whiffed.



From a PolicyMic post by Tim McKay:

Unfortunately, the entire segment focused mainly on the non-combat and non-assassination use of drones, including theoretical commercial applications, rather than a discussion of the ethical quandaries posed by their use in warfare and targeted killings. Throughout the program, both host and guest vaguely joked about the dystopian nature of drone strikes and surveillance but failed to critique it as such.

Cummings, who actually says drones are “more accurate” without humans, is a former fighter pilot and works with MIT’s Humans and Automation lab.

The documentary, recently referred to as a drone “infomercial,” comes ‘dangerously close‘ to the realm of advocacy.

