Jon Stewart On Downgrade: 'Are You F**king Serious'

Like the rest of America Jon Stewart spent last night puzzling over the America’s ratings downgrade.



“If it was the same ratings company so crucially responsible for the financial predicament we find ourselves in now…what a slap in the face.”

Prepare to be slapped.

But wait, does S&P have a point?

“You’re suggesting our political system in reckless populated by ideological children?” Indeed.

So where does the smart money go now? Straight back to the U.S.

“The safest place they can find– freshly downgraded treasuries. You burned our f*cking house down and then have the balls to go ‘Hey, your basement still standing. You mind if I, you know, put my money there for a little bit?'”

Video below.



The Daily Show – Rise of the Planet of the AAs

