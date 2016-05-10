Jon Stewart breaks silence with rant on 'man-baby' Donald Trump

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Stewart sported a beard at the 67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jon Stewart broke his silence on the 2016 presidential race Monday, holding little back when ripping into presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“I don’t know if Donald Trump is eligible to be president,” he told David Axelrod during a taping of his “The Axe Files” podcast at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

“And that’s not a birther thing … look, I’m not a constitutional scholar so I can’t necessarily say but are you eligible to run if you are a man-baby or a baby-man?” he continued. “I don’t know and again, I’m not here to be politically incorrect. He is a man-baby. He has the physical countenance of a man and has the temperament and hands of a baby. So to have that together, I mean, for God’s sake.”

Stewart referenced a famous 2013 Twitter war with Trump as evidence of the mogul being too thin-skinned for the presidency.

“We made fun of him. And I think we referred to him as a boiled ham in a wig, and so he tweeted at me. Because as you know, great leaders tweet late at night, as I’m sure you remember Lincoln’s Gettysburg tweetstorm,” Stewart said.

Trump sent out this series of tweets aimed at the former ‘Daily Show’ host in 2013:

I promise you that I’m much smarter than Jonathan Leibowitz – I mean Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow. Who, by the way, is totally overrated.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 24, 2013

If Jon Stewart is so above it all & legit, why did he change his name from Jonathan Leibowitz? He should be proud of his heritage!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

Jon Stewart @TheDailyShow is a total phony — he should cherish his past — not run from it.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

Stewart said he responded by asking Trump why he didn’t go by his given name of, “F—face Von Clownstick,” which sparked one of Trump’s most engaged tweets:

Amazing how the haters & losers keep tweeting the name “F**kface Von Clownstick” like they are so original & like no one else is doing it…

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2013

The battle served as proof Trump doesn’t have what it takes to be president, he said.

“We got into this huge fight,” Stewart recalled. “I don’t know that a man-baby can be president. Character is destiny, and he is the most thin-skinned individual.”

