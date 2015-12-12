Jon Stewart crashes Stephen Colbert's 'Late Show' for a glorious Donald Trump impression

Jon Stewart is making the late-night rounds to discuss the Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, including a visit to his old pal Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” last night.

As Stewart tried to explain Congress’ inaction on extending the Zadroga Act, which helps 9/11 first responders receive health care, Colbert told him his message was lacking “zazz.”

Colbert’s advice? To “Trump” up the message.

“The media won’t pay attention to anything at all unless you are Donald Trump,” Colbert said.

The first step to “Trumping” it up included a Trump wig, but the look wasn’t complete without a little bit of makeup (aka Cheetos dust) to add some colour to his face.

After some more persuasion by Colbert, Stewart broke into an enthusiastic Trump impersonation.

Watch the video below:

