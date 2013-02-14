Jon Stewart Rips Into Dick Cheney For criticising Obama: He's 'Forgetting That He Sucked At This'

Daily Show host Jon Stewart slammed former Vice President Dick Cheney for his recent criticism of President Barack Obama, saying Cheney had no reason to talk because he was “forgetting that he sucked at this.”



Stewart called Cheney a “s—ty” vice president. In particular, Stewart took exception to Cheney’s statement that Obama wanted to reduce U.S. influence in the world.

“Even if Obama wanted to take our standing in the world down a peg, he couldn’t — because the Bush-Cheney administration left him with no peg room,” Stewart said.

He added: “The previous administration had left us in a bit of a cash crunch. And by ‘previous administration,’ I mean these [expletive].”

Stewart played clips of some of Cheney’s opinion on the Iraq War — including assertions that the U.S. would be “greeted as liberators” and that Saddam Hussein had stockpiled weapons of mass destruction.

“This guy was wrong every time — every time he analysed it. You try that at work.”

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

