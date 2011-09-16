JON STEWART: Dick Cheney's Fake Heart Is Proof He Really Is Darth Vader!

If you caught The View the other day you likely saw former Vice President Dick Cheney explaining his fake heart to the ladies.



And then freaking Whoopi out by removing the battery.

For Jon Stewart, it was simply further proof Cheney really is Darth Vader.

In the words of Obi-Wan “he’s more machine now than man.”



