Jon Stewart Destroys Dianne Feinstein For CIA Spying Hypocrisy

Jon Stewart tore into Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Democratic chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Wednesday night’s “Daily Show,” ripping her for what he perceived as hypocrisy in a burgeoning CIA spying scandal.

In an extraordinary, charged speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, Feinstein levied charges that the CIA may have broken the law and violated the U.S. Constitution when it searched the computer network established for Congress. The incident in question occurred in December, when Intelligence Committee investigators got ahold of an internal agency review casting a particularly bad light on the CIA’s Bush-era interrogation and detention programs.

But Stewart took on Feinstein because she has offered full-throated defenses of the National Security Agency’s surveillance programs.

“See she doesn’t mind that if our security apparatus might be looking at your stuff, cause your stuff is s — ,” Stewart said. “But her s — is stuff.“

Stewart said it was shocking the allegations were not coming from more privacy-focused senators, like Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden or Kentucky Republican Rand Paul. Rather, they came from “Dianne ‘so the NSA is looking at your data’ Feinstein.”

He also didn’t hold back on CIA Director John Brennan, who said Tuesday that Feinstein’s allegations were “beyond the scope of reason.”

“Beyond the scope of reason?” he said. “Y’all overthrew Iran and Chile, orchestrated the assassination of the first democratically elected prime minister of the Congo, wiretapped journalists and anti-war activists, and carried out a mind-control experiment with LSD on prisoners.

“I guess what I’m saying is, you’re very busy doing a lot of things. Maybe you didn’t steal the files because you were busy. And that’s what interns are for.”

