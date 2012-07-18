Watch Jon Stewart Destroy Mitt Romney's Bain defence

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart ripped into Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney last night over the candidate’s record at Bain Capital, his refusal to release more than one year of tax returns, his “blind” trusts, and his “retroactive” retirement.



The segment opened with a clip of Romney defending his Bain Capital tenure on CNN Friday, following questions raised by SEC filings that suggest he remained in charge for much longer than previously stated and rousing suspicion in his involvement of out-sourcing jobs.

Then Stewart responded, mocking Romney:

“I was just the guy with the smoke-screenish yet still legal title of CEO and managing director who was paid at least $100,000 a year to do what according to me, Mitt Romney, was nothing. And that’s the kind of common sense business experience I hope to bring to the White House.”

Here’s the first half of the segment:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Stewart went on to question Romney’s defence of his offshore investments, highlighting a clip of Romney telling CNN: “I don’t manage the money that I have,” before cutting to a 1994 clip of Romney saying that a blind trust “was just a ruse.”

“So Mitt Romney is running on his business and finance acumen, but is not responsible for the management of either his business or finances,” Stewart said. “You know how we could just clear a lot of this confusion up? A look at his tax returns from the last 10 or twelve years.”

Watch the second half of the segment below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

