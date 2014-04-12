Jon Stewart Destroys The NCAA For Not Giving Players Enough Money For Food

The NCAA has been in a lot of heat this week in the aftermath of UConn’s NCAA championship victory Monday night.

Before the championship game, UConn star guard Shabazz Napier made some alarming remarks regarding the plight of student athletes.

“We do have hungry nights where we don’t have enough money for food,” he said.

On The Daily Show on Thursday night, Jon Stewart went after the NCAA for saying athletes are amateurs who only play for the “love of the sport” while the NCAA keeps all the profits:

“Yes, the love of the sport. Much like the NCAA broadcasts March Madness for the love of the sport, not for a $US10.8 billion contract, which they also love.”

Check out the full segment here.



The Daily Show

