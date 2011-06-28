Jon Stewart Delivers Killing Blow In War With Chris Wallace

It seems as though Jon Stewart just won his fight with Chris Wallace.



In a segment over the weekend, the Fox News host tried to explain how his network was fair and balanced. He noted that after Hurricane Katrina, Fox pointed out that city of New Orleans failed to respond.

Stewart didn’t accept that was a great example.

“You had a week to prepare an example and you came up with ‘In 2005, everyone was shitting on the Republicans and we made sure that everyone knew local Democrats fucked up, too?'” he said on Monday night’s Daily Show.

Later in the program, he really dropped the hammer.

“I make fun of conservatives or Republicans because I’m a liberal, partisan ideologue. I make fun of liberals or Democrats because I want – as part of my brilliant and cynic strategy – to maintain enough credibility to continue making fun of conservatives and Republicans. And that narrative of conservative victimization is the true genius of what Fox News has accomplished. Any editorial judgment in news or schools or movies that doesn’t favour the conservative view is elitism and is evidence of liberal bias. Whereas any editorial judgment that favours the conservative view is evidence of fairness and is done to protect them from liberal bias. And if you criticise Fox for this game, guess what that is evidence of? How right they are about how persecuted. It is air-tighter than an otter’s anus.”

Game. Set. Match.

Video below.



The Daily Show – Oh, for Fox Sake

