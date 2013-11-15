Watch Jon Stewart Demolish Chicago Deep-Dish Pizza In A Glorious Rant

On last night’s “Daily Show,” host Jon Stewart shared the news that

New York’s One World Trade Center was officially declared the tallest building in America –taking the title from Chicago’s Willis Tower.

But the gloating didn’t stop there. Stewart then went on an absolutely epic rant about Chicago-style deep dish pizza, calling it everything from a “casserole” to “an above-ground marinara swimming pool for rats,” and worse.

Any New York pizza fan will appreciate this clip. It gets good around 3:30.



The Daily Show

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.