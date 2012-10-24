Jon Stewart Slams Mitt Romney For Agreeing With Obama On Pretty Much Everything On Foreign Policy

Jon Stewart also noticed how often Republican nominee Mitt Romney agreed with President Barack Obama during the candidates’ foreign policy debate Monday night.



Last night on The Daily Show, Stewart mocked Romney’s foreign policy debate strategy, saying it looked like Romney was “leaning Obama” as “one of this year’s coveted swing voters.” He noted Romney’s frequent commendations and agreement with Obama on the killing of Osama bin Laden, drone strikes and Iran sanctions.

“We learned Mitt Romney has basically come around to Barack Obama’s position on foreign policy, and Barack Obama’s come around to the Bush administration’s policy on aggression overseas,” Stewart said.

Watch the clips below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

