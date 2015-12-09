Jon Stewart returned to 'The Daily Show' for an epic segment shaming Congress

Comedian Jon Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” on Monday night, but it wasn’t to reminisce about his time as host.

Instead, Stewart was there to advocate yet again for one of the policies that he was notably outspoken about during his time hosting the show: securing premium healthcare for the first responders of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

“I have this issue. I care about it fairly deeply. And I want to get some attention paid to it but I was realising that I don’t have a show, and no one gives a s— anymore,” Stewart said to current host Trevor Noah.

In 2010, Stewart dedicated a notable block of his show to raising awareness about the health issues that firefighters, policemen, and others who suffered from working at the site of the World Trade Center immediately following the 20001 terror attack.

On Monday night, Stewart urged Congress to reauthorize the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which expired earlier this year. Stewart accused Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) of purposefully withholding the act as a legislative bargaining chip.

“Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky doesn’t give a s— about anything but politics,” Stewart said.

Stewart’s “The Daily Show” appearance was only the most recent of Stewart’s public advocacy for the project. Last week, Stewart visited the US Capitol to personally lobby for the bill, ambushing lawmakers in the Senate corridors, and actually changing at least one Republican vote.

