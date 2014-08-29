Jon Stewart Makes Up To $US30 Million For 'The Daily Show'

Network television may be bringing in younger talent from Jimmy Fallon to Seth Meyers to boost ratings; however, TV’s highest-paid late-night host is Jon Stewart over on cable.

According to TV Guide’s annual salary report, “The Daily Show” host makes anywhere from $25-$30 million per year for the Comedy Central show. In 2012, TV Guide reported his salary at $16 million.

That number blows network hosts out of the water. The average salary for the late-night hosts hovers around $US10 million. The only one who comes close to Stewart’s reported pay check is David Letterman at $US20 million per year.

Here are the numbers via TV Guide:

Late-night Personality Network Salary per year 1. Jon Stewart Comedy Central $25-$30 million 2. David Letterman CBS $20 million 3. Conan O’Brien TBS $12 million 4. Jimmy Fallon NBC $11 million 6. Chelsea Handler Netflix $10 million 6. Jimmy Kimmel ABC $10 million 7. John Oliver HBO $2 million

Stewart has been hosting “The Daily Show” since 1999. The show averaged slightly above half a million viewers weekly in the spring.

According to Fox News, “Jimmy Kimmel” and “The Late Show with David Letterman” averaged 2.7 million and 2.85 million viewers, respectively, as of April.

Jimmy Fallon has been receiving an average of 4.3 million views on “The Tonight Show.”

