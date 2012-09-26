JON STEWART: Mitt Romney Just Keeps Getting 'Dumber'

Jon Stewart mocked Mitt Romney‘s embattled presidential campaign on The Daily Show last night, debuting a new segment titled “Barack Obama Is The Luckiest Dude On The Planet.”
Pointing out Romney’s recent flip-flops on healthcare and taxes, Stewart asks: “What is happening to Mitt Romney?”
“Whatever his missteps are as a candidate, Barack Obama is surging in the polls because the closer we get to the election, the dumber Mitt Romney appears to be getting.”
Watch the full clip below:
The Daily Show with Jon Stewart
