JON STEWART: Mitt Romney Just Keeps Getting 'Dumber'

Jon Stewart mocked Mitt Romney‘s embattled presidential campaign on The Daily Show last night, debuting a new segment titled “Barack Obama Is The Luckiest Dude On The Planet.”



Pointing out Romney’s recent flip-flops on healthcare and taxes, Stewart asks: “What is happening to Mitt Romney?”

“Whatever his missteps are as a candidate, Barack Obama is surging in the polls because the closer we get to the election, the dumber Mitt Romney appears to be getting.”

Watch the full clip below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

