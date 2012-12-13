Jon Stewart Blasts Michigan's Right-To-Work Law With An Amazing Union Rap

Jon Stewart took on Michigan’s new “right-to-work” laws in the opening segment of “The Daily Show” Tuesday night, blasting Republican Governor Rick Snyder for signing two bills that will make it illegal to require workers to pay union dues as a condition of employment.



“So it’s really a right-to-work-around-the-unions-for-the-corporation,” Stewart said. “It’s one of those things that are actually named for the opposite of the thing they do. Like strip bars call themselves gentlemen’s clubs — they’re not.”

But Stewart was disappointed with the unions’ protest chants.

“Dude, you’re from Michigan, Detroit, 8-Mile. You’ve got to come up with something better than ‘busting, disgusting.'”

And then he made up his own union rap.

Watch the video below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.