Jon Stewart Makes A Triumphant Return To 'The Daily Show,' And Shreds Obama On Syria

After a three-month hiatus, Jon Stewart made his much-anticipated return to “The Daily Show” Tuesday night — and he picked up right where he left off.

After spending three months producing a movie in the Middle East, it took some time — and help — for Stewart to get back into U.S. mould. Temporary host John Oliver, as well as fellow Comedy Central host Stephen Colbert, helped get him back into form in the show’s first segment.

Once the detox was complete, Stewart went right into discussion on Syria.

It felt like he never left, he said.

“Wow! America taking military action against a Middle East regime? It’s like I never left!” Stewart said, then launching into clips of recent presidents before their invasions against Middle East countries.

He cast President Barack Obama in much of the same light as those other U.S. presidents — saying the argument put forth by Obama and others that the U.S. should carry out limited military action in Syria for the purpose of not looking “weak” on previous statements as akin to a “seventh grade” argument.

He also referred to Obama’s repeated attempts to differentiate the Syria mission from Iraq and Afghanistan as “Operation Just The Tip.”

And he did not welcome the addition of Iraq War-era talking heads Bill Kristol and Donald Rumsfeld — he said the “idiot parade” was back in town.

