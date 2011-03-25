Jon Stewart Ignores Evidence In CNN-Fox Fight

On Wednesday night, Jon Stewart waded into the CNN-Fox News human shield fight



The Daily Show, however, ignored plenty of evidence in the dust-up.

Stewart’s take on the battle favoured CNN, when it appears as though the network overreacted to land a blow against its rivals.

The host played a clip of Jennifer Griffin explaining that Fox didn’t send a team on the trip because they were concerned about being used as human shields.

“Kudos to Fox for so quickly putting the Libya crisis into service of their real mission, patriotic self-promotion,” Stewart said. “Only they can turn, ‘Our guys missed the shuttle bus’ into ‘Fox News alone refuses to play patsy to America’s enemies.'”

In fact, Fox had sent a member of the network’s security force and given him a camera. Stewart showed a clip of Griffin admitting her mistake, then offered commentary:

“Fox News reporter Steve Harrigan was so concerned that journalists were going to be used as human shields that he made security guard Joe Expendable go. ‘Hey Joey, you know how you always wanted to be a real live reporter? Well, how about just a reporter?'”

So far, so good. Except there is much more to the story.

Stewart did show a clip of CNN reporter Nic Robertson flipping out while responding to Fox’s allegations, but did not play Robertson’s previous stand up that was much calmer, address Griffin’s continued defence of her report, or mention Harrigan’s follow-up saying that CNN’s man had “a screw loose.”

No one knows what the exact story is — and it makes sense that The Daily Show would skew its take towards the liberal perspective.

But in this case, it looks like CNN tried to make Fox look bad… and got caught doing so. For Stewart to virtually ignore that angle is deceiving at best, disingenuous at worst. We’ve come to expect more from the show.

Video below.

