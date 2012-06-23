Jon Stewart Nails Both Democrats and Republicans For Shameless Flip-Flopping On Executive Privilege

Jon Stewart slammed both Democratic and Republican lawmakers for flip-flopping on their view of executive privilege during a Thursday night segment of “The Daily Show,” pointing out that politicians only like it when it serves their interests.



Stewart introduced a game show: “Differentiate Your Party’s Assertion of Executive Privilege From The Previous Administration’s.” That came after he showed a clip of then-Sen. Barack Obama telling CNN in 2007 that President George W. Bush administration should “come clean on” the attorney purge scandal.

This week, Obama used executive privilege to prevent the release of documents about the botched Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal.

Democrats defended Obama’s move by saying Republicans were on “a witch hunt” this week. In 2007, Republicans said Democrats were on “a fishing expedition.” As Stewart points out, hunting and fishing are basically the same thing.

Watch the entire segment here:

