Happy 15th Birthday, Daily Show! Here's A Look Back At Jon Stewart's Best Moments

“The Daily Show” celebrated its 15th anniversary last Thursday.



Happy birthday!

To toast the Comedy Central program, we’re taking a look back at host Jon Stewart‘s best moments on the show.

From his very first intro to sitting down with President Barack Obama — these are the moments that have helped the show beat Jay Leno‘s “The Tonight Show” in ratings for the first time in a decade.

