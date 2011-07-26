Happy 15th Birthday, Daily Show! Here's A Look Back At Jon Stewart's Best Moments

“The Daily Show” celebrated its 15th anniversary last Thursday.
Happy birthday!
To toast the Comedy Central program, we’re taking a look back at host Jon Stewart‘s best moments on the show.
From his very first intro to sitting down with President Barack Obama — these are the moments that have helped the show beat Jay Leno‘s “The Tonight Show” in ratings for the first time in a decade.
September 6, 2005: Stewart returned from vacation to dole out blame for the devastating effects following Hurricane Katrina.
April 7, 2011: Glenn Beck's departure announcement was prefect timing to show off Stewart's impersonation skills.
May 2, 2011: Reacting to the news and coverage of OBL's death...and its interruption of 'Celebrity Apprentice.'
