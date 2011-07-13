JON STEWART: Congress Fighting About Light Bulbs Instead Of Preventing China From Repossessing America

As the debt-ceiling limit debate rages on, Jon Stewart is not a happy man. The reason: Congress, of course.



“The people in charge of putting together this country-saving plan are the same ones who, as of today, currently on the floor of the House of Representatives doing this,” Stewart said, as clips of Congressmen discussing incandescent light bulbs played.

But it gets worse.

“Just so we’re clear. They aren’t fighting about light bulb standards. They are re-fighting a light bulb standards fight that we settled in 2007,” the “Daily Show” host said. “We’re three weeks away from having to park our country down the street so China can’t find it, and these yuhtzes are re-litigating incandescent v. florescent. We are like children. That is why yesterday dad, much to his chagrin, had to come home early from work and give us a talking to about not cleaning our budget.”

Obama speech, followed by a clip of John Boehner. He is not helping at all.

“The President and I do not agree on his view that government needs more revenue from higher taxes on job creators,” the Speaker said.

Say it ain’t so, Jon: “It’s like a doctor consulting with a patient who believes strictly in magic. ‘Broken leg? That’s nothing a frog, wing, fire dance, and some rhinoceros tusk boner powder can’t cure.'”

Well, when you put it that way…

Video below.



The Daily Show – Dancing on the Ceiling

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.