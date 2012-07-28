WATCH: Jon Stewart Hilariously Mocks Congress For Acting Like 5-Year-Olds

Jon Stewart hit Congressional leaders during a segment of The Daily Show Thursday for acting like children, detailing how Democrats would not let Republicans fix a typo in legislation.



In the latest Republican jobs bill, lawmakers wrote that new regulations would be suspended until “employment” reached six per cent, rather than “unemployment.” Democrats seized on this typo, refusing to let the obvious mistake be unanimously changed.

“And the Democrats said, ‘Yeah, f**k that,'” Stewart said. “Full metal a**holes. Don’t you have anything better to do in Congress?”

Watch the entire segment below:

