Jon Stewart Surprises Stephen Colbert To Mock Congratulate Him On Emmy Win

Stephen Colbert broke Jon Stewart’s “Daily Show” 10-year Emmy winning streak during Sunday night’s awards show, and the tension between the two TV hosts is now thick.

Well, sort of.

Colbert joked on his show Tuesday, “As Mother Theresa once said, ‘it’s not enough to win

— others must lose.’ And our victory was made that much sweeter Sunday night when you consider who we vanquished.”

He continued sarcastically, “It’s true folks, I ended Jon Stewart’s 10 year reign of terror. The only thing left to do now is give Jon a call and wish him a sincere ‘bite me.'”

With that, Stewart appeared on-stage, full of love and congratulations for his fake arch nemesis.

“I … I couldn’t be happier for you,” Colbert says straight off the bat. “I love and respect you, I just stopped by to congratulate you … I mean, you’re the emergency contact on my gym membership.”

Stewart concedes, “I would be upset, but I can’t because I’m an executive producer on your show so I won again motherf—er!”

Meanwhile over on last night’s “Daily Show,” Jon Stewart seriously told viewers, “I have one regret about the Emmys and that is that I was unable to attend and share in the joy for my friend Stephen Colbert, who won a long overdue Emmy.”

He continued, “I believe Stephen has created something that has never before been seen on television.”

During Colbert’s Emmy acceptance speech, he thanked his “friend and brother” Jon Stewart for encouraging him to act like an “idiot” on TV.

Now Stewart just has to bury the hatchet with his real rival, Piers Morgan.

