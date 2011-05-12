CLASSIC: Jon Stewart Rap Rips Fox News For The Common Controversy

It wasn’t Eminem in the lunch line, but it was close.



On Wednesday night’s Daily Show, Jon Stewart ripped into Fox News for the ridiculous controversy surrounding rapper Common’s visit to the White House.

After playing a clip of Karl Rove sarcastically saying, “Yeah, let’s invite a misogynist to the While House,” the host shook his head in frustration.

“Are we really doing this again? For this guy? Common? The guy from the Gap ads. The guy from the Queen Latifah rom-com. Elmo’s friend,” he said.

After noting some of the phrases that were offending Fox anchors, Stewart read one of the worst: “First time I shot her, I shot her in the side/hard to watch her suffer/with the second shot, she died.”

“I hope a killer like that is never allowed anywhere near the President of these United States,” Stewart said.

Oh wait, Johnny Cash wrote those lyrics.

And he was honored by George Bush at a ceremony in 2002.

Later, there was a takedown of Glenn Beck, Bill O’Reilly, Greta van Susteren, and, most poignantly, a clip of Sean Hannity supporting Ted Nugent who said he’d like to put a machine gun into Hillary Clinton‘s mouth.

“It’s almost impossible to express how ridiculous this and you all [pundits] are at this point. It’s beyond a caricature of your own cartoon,” Stewart said.

And then he rapped — using a metronome for a beat — because “the only way to express the ridiculousness of Fox News is through a musical iteration of the spoken word.”

(Starts at 4:23 of the second video)

Video below.



The Daily Show – Tone Def Poetry Jam

The Daily Show – Tone Def Poetry Jam – Lyrics Controversy

