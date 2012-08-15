WATCH: Jon Stewart Comforts Rob Pattinson With Ice Cream In First Post-Scandal Interview—Here's Today's Buzz

- “Now, we’re just a couple of gals talking,” Stewart joked to Pattinson. “All right…Tell me everything.”Kristin Chenoweth is leaving her recurring role on the hit CBS series “The Good Wife” after sustaining a head injury from a piece of falling lighting equipment while shooting on-set. The actress stated, “It is with deep regret to inform everyone that due to my injuries, I am unable to return to The Good Wife at this time. [I’m] getting better slowly, and thank you everyone for your concern.”
- Barbra Streisand exceeded her goal of raising $22 million for the Cedars Sinai Heart Disease centre. After Babs donated $10 million of her own money, it has now rightfully been re-named “The Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart centre.” Streisand also played a large part in helping secure large donations through her personal contacts including Ralph Lauren, Ronald Perelman, Sumner Redstone, Barry Diller and Diane von Furstenberg. She also helped convince Mayor Michael Bloomberg to make a $1 million gift.
- “Hangover” actor Zach Galifianakis reportedly tied the knot Saturday with longtime love Quinn Lundberg in Vancouver. The funny man has said of his now-wife, “she’s the coolest.”
- Lady Gaga, who once told Ellen DeGeneres “I hate fur, and I don’t wear fur,” is being blasted by PETA for being spotted “in fox and rabbit and with a wolf carcass.”
- “50 Shades of Grey”-inspired lingerie line recruited Penelope Cruz’s sister Monica to star in this sexy new ad.
- Kate Middleton’s cousin Katrina Darling is also stripping down for a reported six-figures to appear in Playboy.
- Jon Stewart comforted a broken-hearted Robert Pattinson with ice cream and “girl talk” on the “Daily Show” Monday night. While Kristen Stewart’s name was not brought up, the two fellas did discuss break-ups. Watch below.
