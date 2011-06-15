Jon Stewart ROASTS CNN's Republican Debate: 'America's Most Patriotic Game Show'

CNN aired the second Republican debate Monday night, and Jon Stewart was not impressed with the network’s coverage.



“Last night, Republican hopefuls gathered on the set of America’s most patriotic game show, ‘America’s Got America,’ to engage in their party’s second debate,” he said on Tuesday’s Daily Show.

This wasn’t just any debate, however. Moderator John King promised it would be different. Stewart wondered if that was because each candidate was poisoned and the antidote was wrapped in the Constitution, hidden under a gay couple in the audience. His theory wasn’t correct.

As King explained, the debate was different because questions would come from experts as well as voters in town halls across New Hampshire.

“How the fuck is that different? You mean like the debate you did where everyone asked questions on YouTube? I mean, c’mon,” Stewart asked.

And then the questions: Elvis or Johnny Cash? “Dancing With The Stars” or “American Idol”? Coke or Pepsi? Blackberry or iPhone? Leno or Conan? Deep dish or thin crust?

Social media gone wrong?

Stewart: “Are there any other hashtag innovative www dot slash debate at fucking annoying tv dot tv backslash beiber you have up your sleeve before you move on?”

Why yes, actually. At one point, King told the viewing audience that extra information could be found by snapping a picture of the black and white icon on the screen.

“So you’re suggesting that while I watch this debate I get out my phone and take a picture of the screen, launching a mobile device internet browser to bring me to another screen with content deemed not good enough to put on your 24, seven day a week, why don’t you text us to vote on what story you want to see lazy susan of stupid shit?” Stewart said.

But there was a silver lining: “We’ve become, we are told, a trending topic on Twitter,” King said.

As Stewart noted, it was right between #bigmistake and #watchingteenwolf.

Video below.



The Daily Show – Indecision 2012 – Second Republican Debate

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook



The Daily Show – Indecision 2012 – Second Republican Debate Is a Success

Tags: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.