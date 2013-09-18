Jon Stewart Destroys CNN's 'Breathless Wrongness' In Coverage Of The Navy Yard Shooting

Jon Stewart delivered a signature takedown of the cable-news media’s coverage of the Washington Navy Yard shooting Tuesday night on “The Daily Show.”

But his heaviest criticism was aimed squarely at CNN, for what he called “breathless wrongness” and described as general chaos and frenzy during non-stop coverage of the breaking news.

Stewart ribbed one CNN reporter for simply naming things around him — “like a 5-year-old” — and calling them “interesting developments. He slammed the lack of coordination between in-studio anchors and reporters who just weren’t there when anchors cut to them.

And then there was anchor Wolf Blitzer, who Stewart chided for trying to draw a motive out of wearing a “black top and black jeans.”

“What does a black top and black jeans say about a possible motive? I don’t know — why don’t you ask your best colleague,” Stewart said, cutting to a picture of Anderson Cooper.

Most of all, Stewart couldn’t believe this coverage was happening again after CNN (and other news outlets) erroneously reported numerous details during the Boston Marathon massacre and subsequent manhunt, including the error that a suspect had been arrested.

Stewart played a clip of CNN President Jeff Zucker boasting about CNN’s ratings during the crisis, saying viewers respected the network’s accountability when it admitted its mistakes.

Stewart was flabbergasted.

“The lesson they take from this is — it doesn’t matter how much they betray our trust,” Stewart said.

“We’ll keep coming back. We’re in an abusive relationship with CNN! And it’s time we kicked those bastards to the curb. Because we have to remember — this network was created by Ted Turner, not Ike Turner.”

Watch the clip below:

