Here's Jon Stewart's Brutal Takedown Of CNN's Missing Plane Coverage

Jon Stewart returned to “The Daily Show” Monday after a week-long hiatus, picking back up by tearing into CNN for its breathless coverage of the missing Malaysian jetliner.

Stewart opened the segment by pointing to what he surmised was the one minute of good coverage from CNN. That was before they realised, “”Oh, s — , we got 23 hours and 59 minutes left to fill! F — it, let’s go nuts!”

“And they did!” Stewart said, pointing to the giant floor mats, big and little model aeroplanes, holographic aeroplanes, and more.

Then he took on the various implausible theories thrown around on the network last week — from whether the plane could have been swallowed by a “black hole” to whether “supernatural” forces were at play. Finally, he criticised CNN contributor Richard Quest for questioning why psychics weren’t brought in

“Why don’t we strap some wings to Wolf Blitzer and just let him loose?” Stewart said. “Because, in order to catch a plane, you must become a plane.”

Stewart said CNN’s wall-to-wall coverage of the story had become a news story itself, as CNN significantly upped its primetime ratings.

“Because the only thing less likely than an aeroplane disappearing out of the sky is CNN’s ratings doubling,” he quipped.

Stewart’s main target was CNN, but he also mocked the other cable networks for pretending to be above the endless speculation, only to endlessly speculate.

Here’s the full clip, via Hulu:

