Jon Stewart Completely Destroys CNN After Their Boston Marathon Report Screw Up

Jon Stewart lit into CNN Wednesday night after the network botched a report about a potential suspect in the Boston Marathon bombings, saying it has become the “human centipede of news.”



Stewart mocked the network for harping on its “exclusive reporting,” which he noted ended up being exclusive because it “was completely f—ing wrong.”

He played a clip of anchor John King reading an email from a federal law enforcement source, which said that anyone who says there’s an arrest is “ahead of themselves.”

“I think they’re talking about you,” Stewart said. “When you read it, did you go, ‘Oh, s—!'”

Stewart said that CNN’s series of reports mimicked an M. Night Shyamalan movie, skewering the network for spending time debating “the merits of your own fiction” after the reports turned out to be false.

“They have figured out a way to s— in their own mouths!” Stewart said. “CNN has become the human centipede of news.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

