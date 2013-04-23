Jon Stewart Keeps Shredding CNN Over Its Boston Bombing Coverage

The Daily Show’s Jon Stewart continued to rip into CNN Monday night over its coverage of the Boston Marathon bombings last Friday, when it frantically covered the ongoing manhunt for the alive suspect.



Stewart commended NBC and reporter Pete Williams for their good reporting, and then he focused on his main target.

The Daily Show segment culminated with a cut to CNN correspondent Susan Candiotti. On Friday, while the city was on lockdown, Candiotti called it eerie and said it seemed “as if a bomb had gone off.”

Stewart put his head in his hands.

“Yes, it does seem like that sometimes,” Stewart said. “It’s not so much a metaphor as … what actually happened.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.