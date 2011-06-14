Jon Stewart Appearing On Fox News Sunday This Week

FishbowlDC lands the scoop that Jon Stewart will appear on Chris Wallace‘s Fox News Sunday show later this week.



It should be appointment viewing. Wallace actually teased the segment saying “This is one Sunday you won’t want to miss.”

The “Daily Show” host’s appearances on the network are the stuff of legends, most notably his famous face-offs with Bill O’Reilly.

Wallace is less partisan than O’Reilly or some of the Fox hosts — he blasted “Fox & Friends” for their Obama criticism — so Stewart’s guest spot should resemble more conversation and less vicious disagreement.

Still, expect him to continue his crusade to get Fox’s anchors to admit the network has a right-wing agenda.

