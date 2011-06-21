JON STEWART: Chris Wallace Admitted Fox News Is Neither Fair Nor Balanced

Jon Stewart joined Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday for a little verbal sparring. He discussed the appearance on Monday night’s Daily Show.



Stewart: “I suggested the true biased of the media wasn’t particularly liberal, but towards sensationalism and conflict, or as the Huffington Post put it, ‘YOU’RE INSANE.'”

“Here’s what I want to know: What font would you use when man lands on Mars? I guess in that case, Arianna just has to go door-to-door to people’s houses and go, ‘Click on me, I have news!’ By the way, we had to recreate that page because even though it was the most important news ever, they took it down like an hour later.”

Then, he returned to the interview with Wallace.

“I suggest you look at the unedited version online, where my emotional states don’t seem to change so arbitrarily. The arguments are a little clearer and a little less like a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown.”

So what is in that unedited version? Well, for one, there’s Wallace admitting Fox News is a counterweight to NBC.

“I think we’re the counterweight. I think they have a liberal agenda, and I think we tell the other side of the story.”

Stewart’s take on what that means:

“We don’t tell both sides of the story. We tell one side, the one we perceive is never told. Because as you know, news only comes in two sides and if the conservative isn’t being told, what’s being told must be liberal. Fox News isn’t fair and balanced. It’s balancing the system man. The system is unfair and unbalanced… Facts, history, science. It’s all just left-wing bullshit, man. Each one of those things designed purely to shut down conservatives.”

We’re gonna go ahead and give this round to Stewart.

