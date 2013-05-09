Jon Stewart Mocks Pundits Who Think Chris Christie's Weight Loss Surgery Is All About 2016

Brett LoGiurato

“The Daily Show’s” Jon Stewart tackled New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s revelation that he underwent weight-loss surgery on Tuesday, mocking pundits for speculating about whether it means Christie is running for president in 2016. 

“Some say that he’s running for president. Because why else would a 50-year-old man with young children and a loving family take steps to extend his life,” Stewart said. “Why else!? It is a classic presidential run tell.”

Another sign, Stewart said, that Christie was preparing a presidential run — his much publicized squashing of a spider last week in a classroom, which Stewart compared to President Barack Obama’s fly swat in 2009.

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.