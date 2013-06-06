Jon Stewart Blasts Chris Christie's 'Self-Serving, Corrupt Abuse Of Power' In Special Election Decision

Brett LoGiurato
Jon Stewart Chris Christie

New Jersey native and “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart ripped into New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday for his decision to hold a separate special election to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by the late Frank Lautenberg.

“That is such a self-serving, corrupt abuse of power. I miss New Jersey so much,” Stewart quipped. “It’s just hard to see corrupt abuse of power and not think about home.”

Stewart played a clip of Christie in 2009, saying that if the situation arose, he couldn’t imagine a situation in which “any responsible governor” would hold a special election that would cost taxpayers an extra $10 million.

Now, that number is more like $12 million. But Christie is doing so, critics say, because it helps his own, already spectacular chances of being re-elected in November.

Stewart said that Christie’s apolitical reasoning for holding the special election three weeks earlier than the general — that New Jersey needs a senator as quickly as possible — doesn’t pass the smell test.

“Three weeks of work in the Senate is basically 28 lobbyist meet-and-greets, 14 days of old man smell acclimation, and 6 filibusters,” he said. 

Watch the clip below, courtesy of Comedy Central:

