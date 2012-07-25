WATCH: Jon Stewart Rips ABC's Brian Ross For His Bogus Report Connecting The Colorado Shooter To The Tea Party

Jon Stewart tore into ABC News’ Brian Ross for falsely and recklessly connecting the Aurora, Colorado shooter with the Tea Party on The Daily Show Monday night.



Ross, who is ABC News’ chief investigative correspondent, said on air that he found a “Jim Holmes” from Aurora, Colorado, on a Colorado tea party organisation’s website. “We don’t know if this is the same ‘Jim Holmes,'” Ross said.

Stewart ripped Ross for being lazy. “I put the name ‘James Holmes’ into my search engine and hit the ‘I’m feeling lazy’ button,” Stewart said.

When Ross corrected the report on air, explaining that he was wrong two and a half hours later, he did not apologise for his mistake, something that Stewart also noticed

“And I’m really sorry, deeply sorry…to the innocent man that I casually, baselessly, and publicly accused of, I don’t know, maybe being a mass murderer,” Stewart said. “Cause when I was Googling his name, I saw the phrase, the ‘Tea Party,’ and thought, ‘Oh, that’s a preexisting narrative! I should get that on the TV.'”

Stewart said he was appalled that there was no punishment for Ross. Stewart suggested ABC sentence him to Wipeout.

Watch the entire segment below:

The Daily Show with Jon Stewart

Get More: Daily Show Full Episodes,Political humour & Satire Blog,The Daily Show on Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.