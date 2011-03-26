WATCH: FOX's Bret Baier Claims He 'Does News', Gets Laughed At By Jon Stewart's Audience

Fox host Brett Baier gamely joined Jon Stewart on The Daily Show Thursday night, and the duo had a spirited exchange in which Stewart tried to get his guest to admit everything on Fox News is filtered through a right wing political viewpoint.



Baier objected, saying his program and others like Shepard Smith provided straight up news.

Stewart agreed, but continued to argue his case.

“It’s more like, ‘Aren’t those the guys that an online university tosses out to keep their accreditation? Those guys went to college.’ You know what I mean?” he said. “I would not say that Fox’s main thrust is objective news gathering. And I would say that is somewhat of a cover for a more political operation that exists.”

Baier defended his position.

“You know that the shows are different,” he said. “There are opinion shows and there are news shows, and we respect the viewers’ ability to discern the difference between the two. [Audience laughs] I’m a news guy. I do news.”

Stewart, gesturing to the audience: “The viewers protest.”

Stewart tried to prove his point by playing clips of Baier’s interview with President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama. The latter was a contentious segment, the former less so.

“You were literally sitting with President Bush in a love seat,” he said.

One of the best exchanges of the night came when Stewart wondered why his guest would not admit that Fox News had an agenda.

“Sit with me in a room and go from Fox and Friends through the night and watch it. I’m telling you,” he said. “I understand that there’s a hard news part of it that has integrity and really talented individuals. I’m not criticising that.”

“You don’t often talk about that side,” Baier pointed out.

“It’s not that funny,” Stewart replied.

Stewart took one more shot before the interview ended.

“Roger Ailes said on record, ‘NPR are Nazis.’ Doesn’t that strike you as odd?”

Baier declined to respond.

Video below.

