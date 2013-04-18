Here's Jon Stewart's Short, Powerful Tribute To Boston After The Marathon Bombings

Jon Stewart opened Tuesday night’s Daily Show with a moving tribute to the city of Boston after Monday’s bombings at the Boston Marathon, thanking the city for “inspiring and solidifying my belief in humanity.”



“I’m just going to say this to Boston,” Stewart began. “Thank you. Thank you for — once again, in the face of gross inhumanity — inspiring and solidifying my belief in humanity and the people of this country. So thank you for everything that you’ve done.”

Stewart also played on the “sibling rivalry” between the two cities.

“New Yorkers and Boston obviously have a kind of a competition. Oftentimes, the two cities are accusing each other of various levels of suckitude,” he joked.

“But it is in situations like this that we realise it is clearly a sibling rivalry and that we are your brothers and sisters. In this type of event, as a city that knows the feeling of confusion, anger, grief, and chaos that comes with these events, I can tell you from personal experience, you’ve got a hell of a city going there. And you’ve done an incredible job in the face of all of this.”

Watch the clip below, via Comedy Central:

