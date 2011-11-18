Jon Stewart Totally Drops The Ball On Bloomberg's 'Occupy Wall St.' Raid

It seems Jon Stewart was just as surprised as everyone else that Bloomberg decided to clear Zucotti park in the middle of the night on Tuesday.



Instead of covering the raid, Stewart, who hasn’t exactly been a vocal fan of the Occupy Wall St. movement, spent about five seconds discussing it before cutting to a no-longer-relevant pre-taped segment with Samantha Bee about the class divides that had developed in Zucotti.

A funny segment to be sure, but not exactly germane considering the tumultuous events of Tuesday. I mean the mayor mobilized hundreds of NYPD officers in riot gear to clear the park in the dead of night using sound cannons…and then went with a pre-recorded segment? Geesh. Sometimes the newscycle doesn’t play nice.



