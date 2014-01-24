Jon Stewart Destroys Davos For Being An 'Orgy Of Self-Congratulatory Excess'

Inequality is the number one issue at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

But when the world’s most elite minds gather to talk about global inequities while chilling out in a plush ski village, it makes for funny optics.

So Davos got the full Jon Stewart treatment on last night’s Daily Show.

“Inequality. Yes, they’re talking about it in the cigar lounges, in the champagne pavilions, in the cocaine-atoriums,” Stewart joked.

And as for the Oxfam report showing that the world’s richest 85 people have equal wealth to the poorest 3.5 billion?

“There’s more people in Arcade Fire than that.”

Stewart called Davos an “orgy of self-congratulatory excess,” and lambasted financial TV journalists for acting straight-up giddy for getting invited to the “money Oscars.”

Stewart also poked fun at another international issue happening in Switzerland right now, the Syria peace talks.

