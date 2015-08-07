How Jon Stewart went from Jersey kid to one of the most influential comics of all time

On August 6, Jon Stewart will end an amazing 16-year run on “The Daily Show” that had a tremendous impact on both comedy and political discourse.

It was a long road for Stewart to get to the top.

After a tumultuous childhood, a few directionless years, and a few failed TV projects, Stewart finally got the job as “The Daily Show” host and steered the show in a new direction.

While doing that, he also launched a lot of other comedian’s hugely successful careers.

Check out Jon Stewart’s incredible path from bartender to stand-up comedian to “The Daily Show” stardom.

